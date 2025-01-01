Wintering red-billed gulls arrive in Donghu Lake scenic spot in Wuhan, C China
Tourists take photos of red-billed gulls on a tour boat at the Donghu Lake scenic spot in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 31, 2024. A large number of wintering red-billed gulls arrived in Donghu Lake scenic spot recently, attracting lots of tourists. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 29, 2024 shows red-billed gulls flying near a tour boat at the Donghu Lake scenic spot in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. A large number of wintering red-billed gulls arrived in Donghu Lake scenic spot recently, attracting lots of tourists. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 29, 2024 shows red-billed gulls flying near a tour boat at the Donghu Lake scenic spot in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. A large number of wintering red-billed gulls arrived in Donghu Lake scenic spot recently, attracting lots of tourists. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)
This photo taken on Dec. 31, 2024 shows red-billed gulls flying at the Donghu Lake scenic spot in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. A large number of wintering red-billed gulls arrived in Donghu Lake scenic spot recently, attracting lots of tourists. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 29, 2024 shows red-billed gulls flying at the Donghu Lake scenic spot in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. A large number of wintering red-billed gulls arrived in Donghu Lake scenic spot recently, attracting lots of tourists. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)
