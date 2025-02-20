Home>>
A glimpse into China's futuristic urban transportation
(People's Daily App) 13:23, February 20, 2025
China's first commercial suspended monorail line, the Optics Valley Photon in Wuhan, Hubei Province, uses driverless technology. The monorail train provides 270-degree panoramic views, offering passengers a unique perspective of the bustling metropolis below.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
