A glimpse into China's futuristic urban transportation

(People's Daily App) 13:23, February 20, 2025

China's first commercial suspended monorail line, the Optics Valley Photon in Wuhan, Hubei Province, uses driverless technology. The monorail train provides 270-degree panoramic views, offering passengers a unique perspective of the bustling metropolis below.

