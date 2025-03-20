When global business meets China's 'rising heartland': Inside 'CIIE in Hubei'

Under the theme of "To Boost Dual Circulation by Introducing More Foreign Investment," the "China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Hubei" event kicked off in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province on March 18, 2025.

Organized by the Ministry of Commerce, and as a part of the "CIIE entering local areas" series, the event aims to introduce the high-quality resources of the CIIE into local areas, enhance cooperation between local and multinational companies, and promote high-quality development of local economies.

More than 200 corporate executives and representatives were invited to the event. For these attendees, discussing potential cooperation opportunities is just one element of the event, as it also provides a precious platform for them to exchange thoughts and ideas.

Join a People's Daily Online reporter for a glimpse of the event and discover the thoughts and insights of attendees on investing in Hubei.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)