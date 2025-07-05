Chinese Embassy in Japan warns Chinese citizens to stay vigilant against natural disasters

Xinhua) 10:01, July 05, 2025

TOKYO, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Japan on Friday issued a notice to remind Chinese citizens in the country to be vigilant against natural disasters as earthquakes have frequently jolted southwestern Japan.

The Tokara island chain region in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima has been hit by over 1,000 felt earthquakes since June 21, with a strong quake measuring in the lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 logged on Thursday, according to a local meteorological observatory.

Heightened seismic activities have prompted Japanese authorities to urge residents of Akusekijima, part of the Tokara island chain, to be prepared to evacuate at any time. On Friday, 13 residents evacuated the village of Toshima on Akusekijima and arrived at Kagoshima Port by ship, local media reported.

The embassy also warns of Typhoon Mun, which is expected to move northward over the sea east of Japan, as well as scorching temperatures, which are expected to persist across Japan until September.

The embassy reminds Chinese nationals residing in Japan and tourists visiting Japan to strengthen their awareness of natural disaster prevention, pay close attention to earthquake updates, weather warnings and disaster prevention information, and evacuate to safe areas as soon as possible when necessary.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)