China-Japan media salon held to promote cultural exchange

Xinhua) 14:18, June 13, 2025

TOKYO, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Around 130 representatives from the media and cultural industries of China and Japan have gathered at a media salon at the Chinese Embassy in Japan, focusing on the role of media in promoting people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

Two panel discussions were held on Thursday under the themes "The Responsibility of Media in China-Japan Cultural Exchange" and "Cooperation in Content and Cultural Industries."

Media professionals from both countries emphasized the importance of maintaining objectivity, fairness, and rationality in the face of a complex media landscape.

They advocated for more diverse reporting, face-to-face interactions, and on-site interviews to foster mutual understanding and accurately portray the diversity of both societies.

Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao highlighted the frequent coverage of China in Japanese media, reflecting strong interest in China and bilateral relations.

He stressed the critical role of media in improving mutual understanding and called on both sides to promote constructive and evolving perceptions.

Ambassador Wu also encouraged deeper engagement in cultural exchange and exploration of shared values and resources to advance a mutually beneficial relationship.

Shiro Nakamura, head of the Japan Newspaper Publishers and Editors Association, noted the long history of media exchanges between the two countries and their important role in fostering mutual understanding.

He underscored the increasing responsibilities of media in today's complex information environment and called for enhanced communication and respect to help improve and develop China-Japan relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)