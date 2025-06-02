Chinese, Japanese children celebrate Int'l Children's Day at embassy event
TOKYO, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Hundreds of Chinese and Japanese children gathered at the Chinese Embassy in Japan on Sunday to celebrate the International Children's Day.
The celebration featured lively programs, including group performances of Japanese and Chinese songs, dances and a humorous recitation of My Detective Mom.
The event climaxed with a chorus of the classic poem Spring Dawn.
Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao presented holiday gifts and shared cake with the children, encouraging them to continue learning Chinese and participate actively in future events.
After the performances, children watched together the classic Chinese animated film The Monkey King: Uproar in Heaven.
Visiting the Chinese Embassy for the first time, Japanese student Satoko Kanzawa said she had a great time watching performances and films, and spending the day with Chinese friends.
