China welcomes Japan’s continuous interest in international cooperation on giant panda conservation: FM

08:52, April 30, 2025 By Yu Xi ( Global Times

The Japan-China Friendship Parliamentarians' Union concluded its three-day visit to Beijing on Tuesday, which an expert said reflects their desire to contribute positively to the stabilization and improvement of China-Japan relations. The visit came shortly after a trip to China by a delegation from Japan's Komeito Party, led by its leader Tetsuo Saito, from April 22 to 24.

China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Hiroshi Moriyama, chairman of the Japan-China Friendship Parliamentarians' Union and secretary-general of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party, in Beijing on Tuesday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China stands ready to work with Japan to implement the important outcomes reached by the leaders of the two countries, abide by the principles and consensus of the four political documents between China and Japan, adhere to win-win cooperation, and promote the steady and long-term development of bilateral ties along the right track, according to Xinhua.

Moriyama said that promoting the comprehensive advancement of the Japan-China strategic relationship of mutual benefit is the main direction for the development of bilateral ties, Xinhua reported.

The parliamentarians' union is ready to work with the Chinese side to enhance economic and trade cooperation and cultural exchanges, properly address differences, and foster mutual understanding, Moriyama said.

In response to an inquiry about the Japan-China Friendship Parliamentarians' Union expressing their hope that China will lease giant pandas to Japan again during their talk with the Chinese side in Beijing during their recent visit to China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday that giant pandas living in Japan are loved by people there. When giant panda Xiang Xiang was about to return to China in 2023, many locals were reluctant to see Xiang Xiang leave, and waited in long lines to say goodbye to her, said Guo.

Over the years, China and Japan have achieved good results in giant panda breeding, scientific research, technical exchanges and raising public awareness, said Guo.

"We welcome Japan's continuous interest in international cooperation on giant panda conservation and support for China's giant panda conservation endeavor to jointly protect this special species. As far as I know, the two countries maintain close communication on relevant cooperation," said Guo.

On Monday, Liu Jianchao, minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee (IDCPC), also met with the delegation in Beijing, according to a statement published by the IDCPC on Tuesday.

Unilateralism and protectionism harm the common interests of all countries. As major economies in the world, China and Japan should uphold openness and inclusiveness, and jointly safeguard the global free trade system, Liu said during the meeting.

Yang Wanming, president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), on Monday welcomed the delegation and praised the parliamentarians' union for its efforts to improve and develop relations between the two countries, saying that the current situation of China-Japan relations is at a critical period for improvement and development, according to the CPAFFC.

"The parliamentarians' union is an influential group within Japan's political circles, representing pro-China forces in the country. The visit reflects their desire to play a role and exert influence in the current situation, contributing positively to the stabilization and improvement of China-Japan relations," Xiang Haoyu, a research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

Since last year, through joint efforts, China-Japan relations have shown signs of steady improvement. Under US pressure, Japan sees improving ties with China as expanding its diplomatic flexibility, reflecting the Ishiba administration's pragmatic approach to foreign policy, Xiang said.

The delegation's visit will also create a certain "model effect," encouraging more individuals in Japanese political circles to visit China and understand its latest developments and changes. This will be beneficial for establishing a relatively positive, objective, and rational perception of China within Japan, Xiang noted.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)