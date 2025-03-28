China-Japan friendship exchange conference held in Japan's Fukuoka

TOKYO, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Kyushu China-Japan Friendship Exchange Conference and China-Japan Sister Cities Exchange Event was held in Fukuoka on Thursday.

The conference brought together officials from six Chinese provinces and regions, as well as representatives from 11 Chinese cities. On the Japanese side, representatives from eight prefectures and 23 cities participated in the event.

During the conference, the attendees exchanged views on strengthening friendship, deepening people-to-people exchanges, enhancing local cooperation, and promoting stable and healthy development of the China-Japan strategic relationship of mutual benefit.

The discussions resulted in a broad consensus on further consolidating friendly ties and advancing practical collaboration.

