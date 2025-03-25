Commentary: More joint efforts needed to sustain positive momentum in China-Japan ties

Xinhua) 08:13, March 25, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya in Tokyo, Japan, on March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

China and Japan are bound by deep economic ties and a shared stake in regional stability. At a time of mounting global uncertainties, a constructive relationship serves not only their national interests but also the broader region.

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- After a six-year hiatus, China and Japan have resumed their High-Level Economic Dialogue, a major step toward deepening cooperation between Asia's two largest economies.

Beyond the economic realm, the two countries' foreign ministers also reaffirmed their commitments to ensuring stable and constructive bilateral ties.

This warming trend highlights both sides' consensus that China and Japan, as close neighbors, share extensive common interests and great potential for cooperation.

The momentum of improvement in China-Japan relations has not come easily. As Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi noted in Tokyo, China and Japan have been working to improve bilateral relations since Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba took office.

In November last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ishiba reached important common understandings on following the four political documents between China and Japan, comprehensively advancing the strategic relationship of mutual benefit, and building a constructive and stable China-Japan relationship fit for the new era. Since then, through joint efforts, China-Japan relations have shown signs of steady improvement.

The latest economic dialogue yielded 20 key points of consensus, covering a range of areas from green development to service trade and supply chains. But talks alone will not be sufficient. Both countries must continue working together to put the agreements into action, ensuring that cooperation delivers real benefits.

Sustaining practical cooperation requires deeper political trust. The four political documents that guide China-Japan relations provide a clear framework for long-term stability. Respecting these commitments, including those on historical issues and Taiwan, will help prevent political differences from overshadowing cooperation.

A correct understanding of history remains a crucial test of Japan's adherence to its post-war commitments. It is the political foundation for Japan's good relations with its neighbors and a key benchmark for evaluating Japan's dedication to peaceful development.

The Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests and the one-China principle is the political foundation of China-Japan relations. In recent years, certain Japanese politicians and anti-China forces have sought to send erroneous signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces. Japan must honor its commitments, handle Taiwan-related issues prudently, and take concrete actions to support the steady progress of bilateral ties.

The reality is inescapable: China and Japan are neighbors that cannot be wished away. They are two major countries deeply connected economically and strategically vital to the whole region.

By intensifying dialogue, expanding common ground and managing differences wisely, the two countries can build a relationship benefiting both themselves and the world at large.

