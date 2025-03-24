China, Japan, ROK FMs pledge to advance trilateral cooperation

Xinhua) 09:16, March 24, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets the press together with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul after attending the 11th China-Japan-ROK Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Tokyo, Japan, on March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

TOKYO, March 22 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK) to elevate China-Japan-ROK cooperation under the new circumstances, and make it more mature, stable and resilient, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Saturday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at the 11th China-Japan-ROK Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and ROK Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.

Noting that the trilateral cooperation is one of the most deeply rooted, highly institutionalized, and promising cooperation frameworks in East Asia, Wang said the three-way cooperation has yielded positive results over the past 20 years since its inception, which not only benefits the peoples of the three countries and their respective development, but also promotes regional stability and economic integration.

With the joint efforts of the three parties, new progress has been made in the cooperation in the six key areas identified at the Ninth China-Japan-ROK Trilateral Summit, Wang said, adding that facts have proved that the more solid China-Japan-ROK cooperation, the stronger the ability of the three countries to withstand risks, the stronger the foundation for empowering development, and the more effective the promotion of mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples.

Wang noted 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, as well as the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, and only by sincerely reflecting on history can we truly create the future.

The three countries should review the consensus of "facing history squarely and looking to the future," stick to the original intention of cooperation and promote the China-Japan-ROK cooperation to achieve the effect of "1+1+1>3" for the benefit of the three countries, the region and the world.

Stressing that wind and rain are the norm, but being undeterred by them is a state of mind, Wang said to achieve steady and lasting trilateral cooperation, it is essential to create a virtuous cycle of mutual reinforcement with bilateral relations.

In particular, the three countries need to respect each other's core interests, properly manage differences, and continuously build consensus, cultivate momentum and deepen cooperation on the basis of maintaining sound and steady relations, Wang said.

First, Wang said, the three countries will deepen economic and trade cooperation and strengthen its role as the "ballast stone." Negotiations on the China-Japan-ROK Free Trade Agreement should be resumed at an early date to reach an agreement, expand mutual trade and investment, set up a trilateral dialogue mechanism on export controls, and maintain the stability and smoothness of industrial and supply chains.

Second, to promote scientific and technological innovation to stimulate new drivers for growth. In line with the principle of openness and cooperation, we will share innovation opportunities and enable new quality productive forces to better empower the high-quality development of the three countries. A trilateral dialogue mechanism on digital economy cooperation will be established. Japan and the ROK are welcome to actively participate in the China-Japan-ROK Innovation Cooperation Center that China is planning to establish.

Third, to expand people-to-people and cultural exchanges and consolidate public support. We will strive to increase the number of people-to-people exchanges among the three countries to 40 million by 2030, ensure the success of the China-Japan-ROK Year of Cultural Exchange from 2025 to 2026, continue to build the brands of "Culture City of East Asia" and "CAPMUS Asia," carry forward the fine traditional culture of East Asia, and promote mutual understanding and friendship among our peoples.

Fourth, to respond to common challenges and promote sustainable development. We will deepen cooperation in healthy aging, medical and health care, new energy, green development and ecological and environmental protection, and strengthen cooperation in disaster management, police and counterterrorism, and jointly address non-traditional security challenges.

At present, as changes unseen in a century accelerate, global economic growth remains sluggish, geopolitical conflicts are intensifying and the global openness index keeps declining, Wang pointed out that China, Japan and the ROK, as important countries in the Asia-Pacific and major economies in the world, should adhere to the general direction of open economy, jointly uphold free trade, firmly safeguard the rule-based multilateral trading system, foster an open, inclusive and non-discriminatory international economic environment, and promote economic globalization that benefits all.

We should actively promote regional cooperation, support the building of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Community, create more "China-Japan-ROK+" cooperation projects, and inject strong impetus into the development of East Asia cooperation with the vitality of trilateral cooperation, Wang added.

He said the three countries should practice a new concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security and jointly safeguard regional and world peace, noting we should adhere to the unity of independence and self-reliance and take the destiny of Asia into its own hands.

The top diplomats of the three countries exchanged in-depth views on trilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues and made preparations for the 10th China-Japan-ROK Trilateral Summit, believing that they should jointly maintain the momentum of trilateral cooperation, advance practical cooperation in the six key areas in a comprehensive and balanced manner based on the Trilateral Cooperation Vision for the Next Decade, explore new areas of cooperation and expand future-oriented cooperation on the basis of maintaining continuity.

The three sides also agreed on continuing to deepen people-to-people and culture exchanges, enhance mutual understanding and mutual trust, enrich practical cooperation in various fields, and work for more new outcomes that benefit the peoples of the three countries and the region.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)