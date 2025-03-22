China willing to enhance youth exchange with Japan: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 15:31, March 22, 2025

TOKYO, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Friday that China is ready to deepen practical cooperation with Japan and strengthen exchanges between the two sides in various fields, especially among the youth.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in his meeting with Toshihiro Nikai, a former secretary general of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party, and representatives of the Japan-China Friendship Parliamentarians' Union and other Japanese friends.

Appreciating Nikai's long-standing commitment to promoting the development of bilateral relations in accordance with the original aspiration of China-Japan peace and friendship, Wang encouraged Nikai and Japanese friends from all walks of life to make new contributions to the sound and stable development of China-Japan relations.

Wang said that in 2024, China overcame challenges such as weak global economic recovery and increasing external pressure, achieved 5 percent economic growth, and maintained its contribution to around 30 percent of global economic growth, demonstrating strong resilience and broad prospects.

China's high-quality development will bring important opportunities for bilateral cooperation, Wang said, adding that China is willing to work with Japan to activate sub-national exchanges, continuously help each other's development and consolidate public support for bilateral ties.

Nikai and others from the Japanese side made positive comments on the momentum of improvement and development of Japan-China relations, saying that it is of great significance to promote friendly exchanges between the two peoples and they will remain committed to the cause of Japan-China friendship and contribute to the continuous development of bilateral relations.

