Senior Chinese official meets Japanese delegation

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, meets with a delegation led by Katsuya Okada, executive advisor and former secretary general of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, in Beijing, capital of China, March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, met with a delegation from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan in Beijing on Thursday.

Li called on China and Japan to implement the consensus reached between their leaders during a meeting on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru.

The two sides should adhere to the right direction of peaceful coexistence, everlasting friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation and common development, he said.

Both sides should strengthen people-to-people exchanges, and comprehensively advance their strategic and mutually beneficial relationship, he added.

Katsuya Okada, executive advisor and former secretary general of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said his party shoulders an important responsibility of improving bilateral ties and is willing to boost political, youth and non-governmental exchanges with China.

