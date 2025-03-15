China urges Japan to exercise prudence in military security

Xinhua) 10:47, March 15, 2025

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Friday urged Japan to draw lessons from history and exercise prudence in the field of military security.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a press conference when responding to a media inquiry concerning Japan's disclosure of its development of a new ballistic missile with a range of 3,000 kilometers.

In recent years, Japan has moved further down the path of military expansion, which is dangerous and goes against the will of the people, Zhang said.

Noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, Zhang urged the Japanese side to do more for regional peace and stability, and to earn the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community through concrete actions.

He was also asked about a Japanese vessel's recent navigation in the Taiwan Strait, as well as Japanese defense officials' recent remarks on "serious concerns" about Chinese military activities near Japan.

"We firmly oppose any country stirring up trouble in the Taiwan Strait, undermining China's sovereignty and security, or sending erroneous signals to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces," Zhang said.

He also voiced firm opposition to Japan's groundless accusations concerning China's regular military exercises.

The activities of the Chinese military in relevant maritime and airspace areas are legitimate, reasonable and beyond reproach. They are entirely in line with international law and international practices, the spokesperson said.

