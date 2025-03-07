Enhanced exchanges, deeper mutually beneficial cooperation, stronger goodwill are in long-term interests of China and Japan: Chinese FM

Xinhua, March 7, 2025

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes enhanced exchanges, deeper mutually beneficial cooperation, and stronger goodwill between all sectors of China and Japan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.

All these are in the long-term interests of both sides, Wang told a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing annual session of the national legislature.

Last November, leaders of the two countries reached important common understandings on following the four political documents between China and Japan, comprehensively advancing the strategic relationship of mutual benefit, and building a constructive and stable China-Japan relationship fit for the new era, according to Wang.

"With concerted efforts, bilateral relations have demonstrated a momentum of improvement and growth," he said.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. "To remember history, one can better shape the future. To forget history, one may lose his direction going forward," said Wang.

Guarding against the revival of militarism is a duty Japan must carry out without a moment's relaxation, Wang said, adding that "this is also the firm resolve of the Chinese and Asian people that will not be challenged."

Wang said that in this test of conscience and integrity, the right choice for Japan is to abide by the principles enshrined in its pacifist Constitution and keep to the path of peaceful development.

