China deplores U.S.-Japan statement that interferes in China's domestic affairs

Xinhua) 16:25, February 10, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- China deplores and strongly opposes the latest joint statement made by the United States and Japan concerning China, as the statement is brazen interference in China's domestic affairs, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said here Monday.

