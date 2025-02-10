Home>>
China deplores U.S.-Japan statement that interferes in China's domestic affairs
(Xinhua) 16:25, February 10, 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- China deplores and strongly opposes the latest joint statement made by the United States and Japan concerning China, as the statement is brazen interference in China's domestic affairs, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said here Monday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Japan should jointly maintain stability of global industrial and supply chains: commerce ministry
- From wasabi to wabi-sabi, Chinese tourists are seeking more diverse, aesthetic experiences in Japan
- China welcomes influx of Japanese tourists following visa-free policy
- Top Chinese diplomat meets delegation from Japan's ruling coalition
- China's top political advisor meets Japan's ruling coalition delegation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.