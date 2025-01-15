Top Chinese diplomat meets delegation from Japan's ruling coalition

Xinhua) 08:58, January 15, 2025

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, meets with a delegation from Japan's ruling coalition, led by Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama of the Liberal Democratic Party and Secretary General Makoto Nishida of the Komeito Party, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with a delegation from Japan's ruling coalition on Tuesday in Beijing.

The delegation is led by Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama of the Liberal Democratic Party and Secretary General Makoto Nishida of the Komeito Party.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said that at present, China-Japan relations face important opportunities for improvement and development.

It is hoped that the two sides will make good use of the platform of the exchange mechanism between the ruling parties and play a positive role in the development of China-Japan relations, Wang said.

The Japanese side expressed their willingness to work with China to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen dialogue between the ruling parties, and push for concrete results in practical cooperation in various fields.

