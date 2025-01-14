Ruling parties of China, Japan call for enhanced inter-party exchanges

Xinhua, January 14, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Senior members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Japan's ruling coalition, formed by the Liberal Democratic Party and the Komeito Party, gathered in Beijing for the ninth meeting under an exchange mechanism, calling for enhanced exchanges between the ruling parties of the two countries.

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, said China was willing to work with Japan to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, adhere to peaceful coexistence and promote the building of a constructive and stable China-Japan relationship that meets the requirements of the new era.

The ruling parties of the two countries should strengthen dialogue and communication and take concrete actions to promote the sound and stable development of China-Japan relations, Liu added.

Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama of the Liberal Democratic Party and Secretary General Makoto Nishida of the Komeito Party said that the resumption of the meeting would play an important role in the improvement and development of bilateral relations.

They said they were willing to keep closer inter-party exchanges with China, enhance national friendship and deepen practical cooperation in various fields.

