Chinese, Japanese FMs agree to boost people-to-people exchanges

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeshi Iwaya held talks here on Wednesday, reaching an agreement on promoting people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Noting that the significance of China-Japan ties goes beyond bilateral, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said Asia will be more stable when China-Japan relations are stable so that it can play a more important role in the world.

Wang expressed the hope that Japan will work with China to uphold the correct orientation of the strategic relationship of mutual benefit, abide by the important consensus that "the two countries are cooperative partners, not a threat to each other," and jointly advance the sound and stable development of bilateral relations.

Wang said Japan should calibrate its strategic perception, view China's development objectively and with goodwill, and pursue a positive policy toward China.

Japan should honor its promises on major sensitive issues such as history and Taiwan, said Wang, calling on both sides to strengthen communication and dialogue, continue to carry out exchanges at all levels and through all channels, enhance mutual understanding and trust, and tap the potential of cooperation in emerging fields.

China and Japan should also strengthen people-to-people exchanges, consolidate public support for China-Japan friendship, and properly handle disputes and differences, Wang added.

Iwaya said Japan is willing to enhance mutual trust, coordination and cooperation with China, increase the positive agenda in bilateral relations, and reduce pending issues.

Japan abides by the principles of the Japan-China Joint Statement, said Iwaya, noting that on historical issues, Japan expresses deep introspection and stands by an apology that was issued by then Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama in a statement in 1995.

Iwaya said there is huge potential for practical cooperation between Japan and China, and Japan is ready to work together to achieve more tangible results and better benefit the two peoples.

Japan will further relax its visa policy and facilitate personnel exchanges between the two sides, Iwaya added.

Wang reiterated China's opposition to Japan's ocean discharge of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water, stressing that Japan should fulfill its international obligations and commitments to China, establish a long-term international monitoring mechanism, and allow China to sample and test independently.

