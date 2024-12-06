Beijing-Tokyo Forum seeks to boost bilateral cooperation

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya speaks during the 20th Beijing-Tokyo Forum held in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 4, 2024.

TOKYO, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Over 400 representatives from various sectors from China and Japan have gathered in Tokyo for the 20th Beijing-Tokyo Forum, seeking exchanges and discussions on a wide range of topics to boost bilateral cooperation.

With a theme of "Restoring peace and rebuilding a global order based on multilateral cooperation through China-Japan cooperation," the two-day forum ending Thursday explored topics such as fostering multilateral cooperation, ensuring peace and stability, enhancing political trust, deepening economic ties, and promoting cultural exchanges.

A representative from the State Council Information Office of China highlighted the recent meeting between Chinese and Japanese leaders, which underscored the importance of comprehensively advancing the China-Japan strategic relationship of mutual benefit.

The representative expressed hope for the implementation of the consensus reached by the leaders, the strengthening of interactions at all levels, and the promotion of a constructive and stable bilateral relationship.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, in his opening remarks, praised the forum as a longstanding platform for dialogue and idea exchange between intellectuals from both countries.

He emphasized that the foundation of bilateral relations lies in public engagement and mutual understanding, adding that the forum's theme is timely and opportune for exploring critical issues as both nations bear significant responsibilities on the global stage.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda, in a written address, noted the emergence of positive trends in bilateral relations, urging both nations to seize the opportunity and transform it into substantial progress.

During breakout sessions, Japanese participants welcomed China's recent visa-free policy for Japan, considering it a step forward in reinvigorating bilateral relations. Experts from both countries called for strengthened collaboration in areas such as green technology, digital transformation, and regional and global peace.

The joint "Tokyo Consensus" released on Thursday emphasized the importance of building mechanisms of mutual trust, enhancing communication to manage regional crises, and expanding dialogue channels to foster greater public interaction in light of evolving public opinion dynamics.

In a written address at the closing reception Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba noted that Japan and China bear significant responsibilities in Asia and the world at large, emphasizing that direct dialogue is the starting point for resolving issues and expanding cooperation.

He said the Beijing-Tokyo Forum, now in its 20th year, has played a valuable and important role in fostering mutual understanding between the two nations and expressed hope that the forum will continue to contribute to the development of Japan-China relations.

Established in 2005, the Beijing-Tokyo Forum has been held annually, alternating between Beijing and Tokyo. The 20th forum was jointly organized by the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration and Japan's Genron NPO, with support from China's State Council Information Office and Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

