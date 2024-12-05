Beijing, Tokyo called on to foster shared understanding

December 05, 2024 China Daily

Chinese and Japanese guests shake hands after the signing of the Beijing-Tokyo Forum's 2025-34 cooperation framework agreement on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan. (JIANG XUEQING/CHINA DAILY)

Chinese and Japanese officials and experts convened on Wednesday to advocate for maintaining the proper course of bilateral relations, fostering people-to-people exchanges, and building a peaceful world through coordination and cooperation.

At the opening ceremony of the two-day 20th Beijing-Tokyo Forum held in Tokyo, Japan, Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized in a video address that the over-2,000-year history of Sino-Japanese interactions and more than 50 years of normalized diplomatic ties illustrate the importance of steering relations in the right direction.

"China has always regarded Japan as a vital partner and hopes Japan can objectively and rationally view China's development," Wang said. "Together, we should uphold the correct positioning of comprehensively advancing the strategic and mutually beneficial relationship and practice the shared understanding that we are cooperative partners and do not pose threats to each other."

He stressed that the four political documents between China and Japan form the bedrock of bilateral ties, warning against actions that blur, reverse, or undermine these agreements.

To address global challenges such as unilateralism and protectionism, Wang said he encourages the two countries to resist external provocations, advance regional cooperation, restart negotiations on the China-Japan-Republic of Korea free trade agreement, and promote Asian economic integration.

Wang said he welcomes Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya's early visit to China and expressed his willingness to visit Japan at an appropriate time.

Iwaya highlighted the significant regional and global responsibilities shared by Japan and China, noting widespread anticipation for the constructive and stable development of their relations. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's recent talks with Chinese leaders reaffirmed a shared commitment to advancing strategic, mutually beneficial ties, he said.

Iwaya pledged to strengthen communication across all levels and sectors and expressed his intent to visit China as soon as possible to address unresolved issues, deepen cooperation, and build on recent progress, including China's reinstatement of visa-free visits by Japanese citizens on short-term trips.

In a speech read out at the forum, former Japanese prime minister Yasuo Fukuda warned against growing global division and called for international efforts to ease tensions and foster a cooperative world.

Fukuda commended President Xi Jinping's commitment at the G20 Summit to upholding the UN Charter's core principles, promoting an open global economy, and opposing protectionism.

Fukuda also highlighted the importance of public exchanges as the foundation of Japan-China relations, welcoming China's visa-free policy as a positive step toward improving mutual understanding.

Mo Gaoyi, director of China's State Council Information Office, called for enhanced interaction at all levels to deepen trust and ensure the stable, long-term development of bilateral relations.

"China and Japan are both key nations in Asia and globally. They should uphold strategic independence, foster good neighborly relations, and turn their political consensus of partnership and non-threats into concrete policies and actions," Mo said.

Since its inception in 2005, the forum has become a leading platform for public diplomacy between China and Japan.

The 20th forum, themed "Restoring peace and rebuilding a global order based on multilateral cooperation through Japan-China cooperation", featured discussions on topics such as politics, trade, and security.

