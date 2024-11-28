Chinese vice premier encourages Japanese enterprises to deepen practical cooperation with China

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with a delegation from Japan's Kansai business community at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- It is hoped that the Kansai business community of Japan will continue to seize China's development opportunities for mutual benefit and win-win results, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said on Wednesday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a meeting in Beijing with a delegation from Japan's Kansai business community.

Noting China and Japan's deep integration in terms of industrial and supply chains and their broad common interests and cooperation space, He encouraged Japan's Kansai business community to continue to grasp China's development opportunities, and deepen practical cooperation for mutual success and win-win outcomes.

Leaders of the delegation expressed their appreciation for China's achievements in economic and social development -- and their willingness to contribute more to achieving mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

