Forum in Tokyo seeks to boost China-Japan green cooperation

TOKYO, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Over 800 representatives from government bodies, businesses and institutions from China and Japan gathered at a forum in Tokyo on Saturday to explore cooperation opportunities in green transformation.

Attendees at the 17th China-Japan Comprehensive Forum on Energy Saving and Environmental Protection noted that green development is a shared challenge and an area with substantial cooperation potential for both China and Japan, urging efforts to leverage comparative advantages to explore new areas for collaborative growth in energy conservation and environmental protection.

Zhao Chenxin, deputy head of China's National Development and Reform Commission, emphasized that China values international cooperation in green, low-carbon development, highlighting energy conservation and environmental protection as focal points in China-Japan economic relations.

China's Vice Minister of Commerce Li Fei said that China-Japan trade cooperation is mutually beneficial, calling for deepened green cooperation to contribute to sustainable development globally.

Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Yoji Muto spoke on the ambitious goal of achieving global net-zero emissions. He noted that collaboration between Japan and China, both committed to carbon neutrality, will significantly benefit global decarbonization efforts.

During the forum, 27 new cooperative projects were formalized between China and Japan, covering areas such as industrial park decarbonization, waste-to-energy, and green building practices.

Since its inception in 2006, the forum has facilitated 457 projects, becoming a vital platform for cooperation in energy conservation and green development between China and Japan.

