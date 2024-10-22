Wang Yi holds phone talk with Japanese national security official

Xinhua) 08:38, October 22, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, held a phone call on Monday with Takeo Akiba, secretary general of Japan's National Security Secretariat and the Japanese lead person of the China-Japan high-level political dialogue.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said since its formation, the Shigeru Ishiba's government has confirmed that the government will comprehensively promote the strategic and mutually beneficial relationship between China and Japan, has no intention of decoupling or severing industrial and supply chains with China, and adhere to the bilateral consensus on the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean.

The Japanese government also confirmed its willingness to carry out high-level exchanges as well as dialogue and cooperation in various fields with China, Wang said, noting the China-Japan relations have achieved a steady start.

He stressed that China maintains continuity and stability in its policy toward Japan and is willing to continue to promote the sound and stable development of China-Japan relations in accordance with the principles and directions set out in the four political documents between China and Japan.

Wang expressed hope that Japan will respect China's core interests, adhere to the one-China principle, work with China in the same direction, uphold the political consensus that China and Japan are cooperative partners and not threats to each other, support each other's peaceful development, maintain and consolidate the political foundation of bilateral relations, inject new vitality into bilateral cooperation in various fields, and jointly contribute to regional peace and stability.

It is hoped that the new Japanese cabinet would bring new momentum and foster fresh development in China-Japan relations, Wang said.

For his part, Akiba said that Japan remains committed to promoting a strategic and mutually beneficial bilateral relationship in an all-round way and building a constructive and stable Japan-China relationship.

Japan stands ready to work with China to focus on the broader picture of the development of bilateral relations, maintain the current momentum in the development of bilateral ties, engage in strategic and forward-looking dialogues, and send more positive signals to the world, he added.

Both sides agreed to continue making use of the China-Japan high-level political dialogue mechanism and maintain regular communication.

