Chinese, Japanese FMs hold phone talks

Xinhua) 08:32, October 10, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held phone talks with Japan's newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs Takeshi Iwaya.

Iwaya said the new Japanese cabinet is willing to comprehensively promote the strategic relationship of mutual benefit between Japan and China and is committed to building a constructive and stable bilateral relationship.

There is huge potential for Japan-China cooperation in various fields, and Japan is willing to strengthen communication with China at all levels to resolve pending issues through consultation, so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples, said Iwaya.

Japan and China bear significant responsibilities for the peace and stability of Asia and the world, said Iwaya, noting that in the face of a turbulent international situation, the new Japanese cabinet is committed to advancing diplomacy through dialogue and coordination, and is willing to jointly work with China to strengthen cooperation and make greater contributions to promoting regional peace and stability and addressing global challenges.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China appreciates the positive signals sent by the new Japanese cabinet and Iwaya since taking office, which reflect a desire to stabilize and develop bilateral relations.

Wang noted that China and Japan are close neighbors, and that mutual cooperation and shared development are in the fundamental interests of both peoples, expressing his hope that the new Japanese cabinet would bring new momentum and foster fresh developments in China-Japan relations.

Wang called on both sides to learn from history, stay true to their original aspirations, expand cooperation, eliminate disruptions, and comprehensively advance their strategic relationship of mutual benefit, so as to build a constructive and stable bilateral relationship that meets the requirements of the new era.

Wang emphasized that China's policy toward Japan has always maintained consistency and stability. He expressed hope that Japan would honor its political commitments on the Taiwan question, adhere unwaveringly to the one-China principle, and establish an objective, rational, positive, and friendly perception of China.

He urged Japan to translate the important consensus including "being partners, not threats" into concrete actions, promoting the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations along the right path.

In light of the complex and turbulent international situation, Wang stressed that the overall peace and stability in the region is hard-won and should be cherished, particularly by preventing external forces from stirring up regional division and confrontation.

