Xi extends congratulations to Shigeru Ishiba on election as Japanese PM
BEIJING, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping extended on Tuesday congratulations to Shigeru Ishiba on his election as Japanese prime minister.
Xi noted that China and Japan are neighbors separated by a strip of water.
It serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples for both sides to walk on a road of peaceful coexistence, everlasting friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation and common development, he said.
Xi also expressed his hope that Japan can work together with China in abiding by the principles and consensus established in the four political documents between the two countries, and promoting a strategic relationship of mutual benefit in an all-round way, in an effort to build a constructive and stable China-Japan relationship that meets the requirements of the new era.
On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Qiang also sent congratulations to Ishiba.
Li said the two sides should maintain the political foundation of bilateral relations, and enhance friendship, mutual trust and cooperation so as to better benefit the people of the two countries.
Photos
