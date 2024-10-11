Chinese premier urges China, Japan to maintain sound, steady ties

Xinhua) 09:45, October 11, 2024

VIENTIANE, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Thursday that facing an international situation intertwined with changes and chaos, China and Japan should strive to maintain a sound and steady development of bilateral relations, which is of great significance to both countries, the region and the world at large.

In his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Li also noted that at present China-Japan relations are at a critical stage of improvement and development.

As Chinese President Xi Jinping pointed out in his congratulatory message to Ishiba, it serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples of both sides to walk on a road of peaceful coexistence, everlasting friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation and common development, Li said.

Li expressed his hope that the two sides will meet each other halfway, continuously consolidate political mutual trust and strengthen dialogue and cooperation, and strive to build a constructive and stable China-Japan relationship that meets the requirements of the new era, so as to better benefit the two peoples.

