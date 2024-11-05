Chinese vice president meets with Japanese business delegation

Xinhua) 08:37, November 05, 2024

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with a delegation of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, or Keizai Doyukai, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with a delegation of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, or Keizai Doyukai, in Beijing on Monday.

Han noted that the economic and trade cooperation between China and Japan has a sound foundation, large space and strong complementarity, calling on the two sides to tap the potential of cooperation and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results at a higher level.

China's door to the outside world will open even wider, Han said, expressing the hope that the Keizai Doyukai will give full play to its own advantages and encourage Japanese companies to have a comprehensive and accurate understanding of China and seize China's development opportunities.

Takeshi Niinami, chairperson of the Keizai Doyukai, highly appreciated China's economic and social development achievements, and said that his association is willing to continue to play a role as a bridge in promoting Japanese business circles to further explore the China market and in further deepening mutually beneficial cooperation.

