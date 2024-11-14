China-Japan education cooperation conference held in Tokyo

TOKYO, Nov. 13 (Xinhua)

TOKYO, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The 10th China-Japan Conference on Education Exchange and Cooperation was held in Tokyo on Wednesday, bringing together representatives from over 200 universities and schools to discuss deepening educational collaboration and cultural exchange between the two countries.

In his opening speech, Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao emphasized the foundational role of educational exchange in international relations, noting such exchanges over the years have led to the cultivation of a large talent pool and significant achievements.

He expressed hope that the conference would help chart a new future, injecting fresh impetus into cooperation across various fields between China and Japan.

Yoko Ito, an official from the Higher Education Bureau under the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, highlighted that over 9,000 exchange agreements have been signed between universities of the two nations, emphasizing the importance of student exchange in enhancing mutual understanding and building stable cooperative relations.

The conference included three sub-forums. Representatives discussed topics such as innovations and prospects for intercollegiate cooperation and talent cultivation in the digital age.

The event was organized by the China Education Association for International Exchange and hosted by the Japan-China Cultural Exchange Center.

