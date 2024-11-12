Home>>
China expresses hope for collaborative relations with Japan after Shigeru Ishiba's re-election
(People's Daily App) 13:40, November 12, 2024
On November 11, China's foreign ministry expressed the hope that Japan can meet China halfway and work to build constructive and stable bilateral relations.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
