Event held in Tokyo to mark 60 years of China-Japan journalist exchange

Xinhua) 10:01, November 20, 2024

TOKYO, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Around 100 government officials, representatives from major media outlets and youth delegates from China and Japan gathered at an event on Monday to mark the 60th anniversary of the China-Japan journalist exchange agreement.

In a speech delivered at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao highlighted the pivotal role of foreign correspondents in bridging the information gap between nations.

He acknowledged six decades of media collaboration between China and Japan, which has shared stories of development and increased public understanding across various fields, calling on journalists to contribute to the healthy and stable growth of China-Japan relations.

Media representatives from both countries reflected on the historical importance of the journalist exchange, emphasizing the media's role as a bridge for mutual understanding.

They reaffirmed their commitment to fact-based reporting and promoting friendship between the two nations by reflecting the progress of their strategic cooperative relationship.

A panel discussion explored topics such as the history and future of journalist exchanges, the media's responsibilities in bilateral relations, and the evolution of communication in the modern era.

The event also featured a photo exhibition showcasing over 20 images documenting six decades of journalist exchange.

The event was organized by the Chinese Embassy in Japan and Xinhua News Agency, with support from the Japan Newspaper Publishers &Editors Association.

