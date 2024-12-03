Poll highlights economic cooperation as pillar of China-Japan relations

Xinhua) 13:38, December 03, 2024

TOKYO, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Economic and trade cooperation remained the cornerstone and driver of China-Japan relations as more than half of the surveyed in both countries view the other as a key economic and trade partner, results of a public opinion survey showed.

Some 51.8 percent of Chinese respondents and 58.0 percent of Japanese respondents regard each other's country as a major global economy and an important trade partner, according to the survey released Monday ahead of the 20th Beijing-Tokyo Forum.

Around 50.8 percent of Chinese respondents acknowledged the high level of economic and industrial interdependence between the two nations, highlighting shared interests, while 65.3 percent of Japanese respondents stated that economic collaboration with China is crucial for Japan's future.

The survey also identified key areas of people-to-people exchanges. Chinese respondents emphasized the importance of academic and research cooperation, talent exchanges between private enterprises, and grassroots dialogues to improve relations and address issues. Japanese respondents prioritized cultural, musical, and artistic exchanges, student exchange programs, and similar grassroots dialogues.

Regarding global challenges, 56.2 percent of Chinese respondents emphasized the need for stronger international cooperation. Additionally, 62.2 percent of Japanese respondents believed that Japan should avoid taking sides between China and the United States, instead focusing on fostering global collaboration.

The survey was jointly conducted by the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration and Japan's Genron NPO. The 20th Beijing-Tokyo Forum will be held in Tokyo from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5.

