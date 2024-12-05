Japanese fishing vessel expelled from China's territorial waters of Diaoyu Dao

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) on Thursday expelled a Japanese fishing vessel that had unlawfully entered China's territorial waters of Diaoyu Dao, according to a spokesperson for the CCG.

The Japanese ship entered the waters of Diaoyu Dao on Thursday. The CCG ships lawfully enforced control measures against it and issued warnings, driving the vessel out of the area, said spokesperson Liu Dejun.

"Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory," Liu said. "We urge the Japanese side to immediately cease all illegal activities in these waters."

Liu also reaffirmed China's commitment to conducting regular law enforcement activities in the Diaoyu Dao territorial waters and safeguarding national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights.

