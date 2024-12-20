Home>>
Chinese, Japanese experts hold new round of dialogue on Fukushima nuclear water discharge
(Xinhua) 09:30, December 20, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Experts from China and Japan carried out the third technical dialogue on the ocean discharge of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water on Wednesday in Beijing, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.
Addressing a daily news briefing, spokesperson Lin Jian said that the two sides engaged in in-depth and constructive discussions on long-term international monitoring arrangements, as well as independent sampling and monitoring for China and other stakeholders.
