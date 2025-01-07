Home>>
Delegation of Japan's ruling coalition to visit China
(Xinhua) 13:42, January 07, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of Japan's ruling coalition will visit China from Jan. 13 to 15, said a spokesperson for the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Tuesday.
The two sides will jointly hold the ninth meeting of the China-Japan ruling party talks, said spokesperson Hu Zhaoming.
The visit of the delegation, led by Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama of the Liberal Democratic Party and Secretary General Makoto Nishida of the Komeito Party, comes at the invitation of the CPC, according to Hu.
