Senior CPC official meets Japanese FM in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:45, December 26, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeshi Iwaya in Beijing on Wednesday.

The two sides exchanged views on implementing the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthening dialogue and communication, enhancing mutual understanding and trust, and promoting the improvement and development of China-Japan relations.

