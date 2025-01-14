Senior CPC official meets Japan's ruling coalition delegation

Xinhua) 08:21, January 14, 2025

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, meets with a delegation of Japan's ruling coalition, led by Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama of the Liberal Democratic Party and Secretary General Makoto Nishida of the Komeito Party, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese official met in Beijing on Monday with a delegation of Japan's ruling coalition, led by Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama of the Liberal Democratic Party and Secretary General Makoto Nishida of the Komeito Party.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, welcomed the Japanese delegation to China to attend the meeting of the China-Japan ruling party talks.

The CPC is willing to work with the ruling coalition of Japan to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen political dialogue, promote people-to-people exchanges and create a healthy and rational public opinion environment for China-Japan relations, said Li.

The Japanese side expressed its willingness to give full play to the role of the ruling coalition in accordance with the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, face up to problems and challenges, and promote cultural exchanges between the two countries, especially youth exchanges.

