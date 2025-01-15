China's top political advisor meets Japan's ruling coalition delegation

Xinhua) 08:20, January 15, 2025

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with a delegation of Japan's ruling coalition, led by Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama of the Liberal Democratic Party and Secretary General Makoto Nishida of the Komeito Party, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Tuesday met with a delegation of Japan's ruling coalition, led by Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama of the Liberal Democratic Party and Secretary General Makoto Nishida of the Komeito Party.

Wang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said the ruling parties of the two countries should carry out in-depth exchanges, deliver on the common understandings between the two countries' leaders, make joint efforts to develop bilateral relations, and promote the prosperity and development of the region and the world.

"The CPPCC National Committee is ready to make positive contributions to this end," said Wang.

Representatives of the Japanese delegation said that Japan and China are important neighbors of each other. They said Japan is willing to promote people-to-people exchanges at all levels, including among young parliamentarians and local leaders, in accordance with the important consensus between the two countries' leaders and in the spirit of seeking common ground while reserving differences, in order to reduce differences and promote cooperation.

