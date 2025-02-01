China, Japan should jointly maintain stability of global industrial and supply chains: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 09:38, February 01, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Friday that Japan's planned export controls on semiconductors will disrupt normal trade between Chinese and Japanese enterprises and undermine the interests of businesses in both countries.

China reserves the right to take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its legitimate interests, the spokesperson stated.

"For some time, a few countries have generalized the concept of national security and abused export control measures to suppress China's semiconductor and other industries," the spokesperson said.

"We urge the Japanese side to listen to the rational voices of the industry, promptly rectify its actions with a view of abiding by international trade rules and strengthening the China-Japan economic cooperation, and prevent relevant measures from hindering the healthy development of bilateral trade," the spokesperson said.

It is essential to work together to maintain the stability and smooth flow of global industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson emphasized.

The Japanese side is soliciting public opinion on such measures.

