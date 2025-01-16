Chinese premier meets delegation of Japan's ruling coalition

Xinhua) 08:04, January 16, 2025

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with a delegation of Japan's ruling coalition, led by Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama of the Liberal Democratic Party and Secretary-General Makoto Nishida of the Komeito Party, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with a delegation of Japan's ruling coalition, led by Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama of the Liberal Democratic Party and Secretary-General Makoto Nishida of the Komeito Party, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Noting that China-Japan relations are at a crucial stage of improvement and development, Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the resumption of the ruling party exchange mechanism after nearly seven years is an important move in implementing the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.

It is hoped that China and Japan will continue working together to enhance mutual trust, deepen cooperation, manage differences, and promote the sound and steady development of bilateral relations that will bring more benefits to the two peoples, Li said.

He noted that ruling parties of the two countries should focus on safeguarding the long-term fundamental interests of the two countries and adopt a responsible attitude towards the people and history.

More efforts should be made to promote cooperation and common development, explore more new growth points of economic cooperation in such areas as sci-tech innovation, digital economy and green development, step up people-to-people and sub-national exchanges, and cement a social foundation for bilateral relations, Li said.

The Japanese side expressed their willingness to improve Japan-China relations and their commitment to adhering to the principles set out in the four political documents, including the Japan-China Joint Statement.

The delegation said the ruling party exchange mechanism between the two countries is of far-reaching significance, and Japan looks forward to carrying out exchanges at all levels in 2025.

The Japanese side added that they look forward to strengthening exchanges and understanding between the younger generations of the two countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)