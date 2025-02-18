Chinese vice premier encourages Japanese companies to invest and develop in China

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with a Japanese business delegation visiting China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China continues to promote high-level opening-up and encourages Japanese companies to invest and develop in China, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said on Monday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a meeting in Beijing with a Japanese business delegation visiting China.

Noting that China and Japan boast deeply integrated economies and extensive common interests and space for cooperation, He expressed the hope that the Japanese business community would play a positive role in the win-win cooperation between the two countries. He welcomed companies from Japan and other countries to continue to invest in China and share development opportunities.

Chairman of the Japan Business Federation Masakazu Tokura, Chairman of Japan-China Economic Association Kosei Shindo, and Chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ken Kobayashi said that the Japanese business community is willing to continue to expand investment in China and contribute to the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

