After 100 visits to China over 50 years: My dedication to fostering Japan-China friendship

I am an ordinary elderly man from Kainan city in Wakayama prefecture, Japan, now 81 years old. Looking back on my journey 50 years ago, it still feels like a dream.

Wakabayashi Mutsuhiro poses for a photo on the Great Wall in Beijing in 1990. (Photo courtesy of Wakabayashi Mutsuhiro)

I have a deep affection for China and its culture. In September 1972, shortly after the normalization of Japan-China diplomatic relations, my hometown organized a friendship delegation, sending young Japanese representatives to visit China. I eagerly signed up and was fortunate to be selected for the trip.

In 1974, led by Masao Ohashi, then governor of Wakayama Prefecture, a delegation of over 400 young Japanese people from all walks of life embarked on a journey of friendship to China. The delegation was divided into groups, and I was member No. 310 of the 16th group. At that time, in my early thirties, I boarded a ship setting sail for China, brimming with anticipation for the charming land.

To this day, I still vividly remember the warm and lively atmosphere as our ship slowly approached the port in China. The friendly and smiling faces are deeply engraved in my mind. China welcomed me with open arms, allowing me to experience its rich cultural heritage up close. From then on, I hoped Japan and China could forever be friendly neighbors, like the Chinese character mu (睦) in my name, which means harmony. I am ready to dedicate my life to writing a heartfelt song about Japan-China friendship.

In 1984, Wakayama Prefecture and east China's Shandong Province established a partnership, building a bridge of friendship. I also contributed to this endeavor and made many Chinese friends. Together, we created many cherished memories of cooperation and mutual support.

Wakabayashi Mutsuhiro displays the birdcage he purchased in China. (Photo courtesy of Wakabayashi Mutsuhiro)

Over the years, I have traveled to China more than 100 times. Each visit brought me new discoveries and moments of heartfelt connection. I took countless photos to capture the beautiful moments I experienced in China, from the majestic Great Hall of the People, the Forbidden City and the Great Wall in Beijing to the bustling Shanghai Friendship Store and the exquisite Suzhou Classical Gardens. I also have photos of the warm welcome I received from Chinese friends and treasured mementos like flight tickets. Each image is like a time capsule, preserving my beautiful memories of China.

On each trip, I would purchase incredible souvenirs, such as paper cuttings from northern China, sandalwood bookmarks from Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province and copies of "The Classic of Tea" from Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden. Many of these were displayed at home or given as gifts to friends who greatly appreciated them.

I have a particular fondness for Chinese calligraphy and painting, and my home is stocked with many books and documents on this subject, which I enjoy reading in my spare time. I also have a passion for Chinese penjing. When creating penjing, I like to incorporate elements of Chinese culture, which lends a unique charm to my works.

As time passes, my love for China has never waned. Although older, I remain deeply committed to promoting friendship between Japan and China. I run a senior care facility in Japan, where I often hire staff from China, providing them with job opportunities and training so that they can leverage their skills here in Japan.

I highly anticipate the positive advancements of Japan-China relations. I have seen many energetic and dedicated young people exchange and cooperate with each other in our two countries. I sincerely hope that the younger generation will carry forward the friendship between our two peoples and contribute more significantly to the bond between Japan and China.

This year, a few Chinese friends came to see me in Japan. We discussed our cooperation projects, shared stories and enjoyed a warm, joyful time together. I learned from a friend in Shanghai about the "Me and China" writing campaign organized by People's Daily. Encouraged by my friend, I wrote down my cherished memories of China to share my deep affection for the country.

I sincerely hope that cooperation and exchanges between our two countries will continue to grow and that the ship of friendship will keep sailing with fresh winds. I truly look forward to visiting China again and continuing the enduring bond I share with this country.

(Wakabayashi Mutsuhiro is the chairman of Shinki Company in Japan.)

