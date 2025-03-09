Feature: Japanese university students witness China's rapid development

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Students and faculty members from Soka University in Japan have been impressed by China's rich history and remarkable development following a weeklong visit to China.

At the invitation of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, three groups consisting of a total of 100 students and faculty members from Soka University visited Beijing, Wuhan and Shanghai from March 1 to 7.

"China's rich history and historical sites are stunning. Moreover, the modern urban landscapes and remarkable innovations in technology are truly outstanding on a global scale," said Sato Riko, an undergraduate at Soka University, which was founded in 1971 by Japanese educator Ikeda Daisaku and has long ties with China.

The Beijing group attended a lecture at the China Foreign Affairs University (CFAU) and, together with CFAU students, visited sites such as the Museum of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese Traditional Culture Museum.

During a welcome banquet, students from both countries performed together on stage. Sato and other members of Soka's Japanese dance club wore traditional kimonos to perform a dance, "The Friendship of Sakura."

According to Sato, very few young people in Japan own kimonos nowadays. Influenced by her mother, Sato became familiar with kimonos at a young age, and acquired her own after starting university and studying Japanese dance.

She noted that traditional Chinese clothing comes in a variety of styles, is popular among young people, and is well-received abroad. She believes such cultural trends enhance a country's soft power. She also expressed her hope that she could one day try on traditional Chinese clothing.

Like Sato, this trip was Soka student Minami Hiroto's first visit to China. In Beijing, the group visited the Museum of the CPC.

"I gained a comprehensive understanding of the historical background of the founding of the People's Republic of China. In particular, I learned how, from wartime to the modern era, the Chinese people endured great hardships to establish New China. I found it deeply moving and admirable," Minami said.

Delegation leader Okutomi Masayuki, who serves as director of the Office of Student Affairs at Soka, has visited China multiple times. He said that one thing that has not changed is the warm welcome he has received from all of his Chinese friends, and what has changed is the rapid development of China.

"Since this is a student delegation visiting China, one of the main aims is to enable Soka students to have in-depth, friendly exchanges with Chinese peers," Okutomi said.

During the welcome banquet, students from CFAU and Soka joined together to sing "Friends." Minami said that singing the popular Chinese song with Chinese students was a particularly moving experience for him. "At that moment, I truly felt the power of friendship."

"Witnessing their warm exchanges, I was profoundly convinced that the future of Sino-Japanese friendship is in capable and promising hands. When young people engage in face-to-face communication, they naturally become friends," Okutomi told Xinhua.

