China extends anti-dumping duties on resorcinol imports from Japan

Xinhua) 15:06, March 22, 2025

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce said Saturday that it will continue to impose anti-dumping duties on resorcinol imports from Japan for another five years, starting from Sunday.

China will continue to levy a 40.5-percent tariff on resorcinol imported from Japan, the ministry said in a statement.

The decision was made following a sunset review initiated in March 2024 at the request of China's resorcinol industry. The review concluded that if anti-dumping measures are terminated, the dumping of imported resorcinol from Japan may continue or recur, potentially causing continued or renewed harm to the domestic industry, the ministry said.

Under the extended measures, the duty rate remains unchanged from those set in 2013 and 2019.

Resorcinol, or m-dihydroxybenzene, is an essential component used to manufacture tires and other fiber-reinforced rubber goods.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Kou Jie)