China confident in prospects of China-Japan-ROK cooperation: Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (2nd R), also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (2nd L)'s meeting with foreign ministers from China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK) in Tokyo, Japan, on March 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

TOKYO, March 21 (Xinhua) -- China attaches great importance to cooperation among China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK), and is confident in it, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while attending Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's meeting in Tokyo with foreign ministers from China, Japan and the ROK.

Wang said that China-Japan-ROK cooperation started early, achieved many results and has great potential, and has played an important role in enhancing mutual understanding and mutually beneficial cooperation among them.

There is a saying in all three countries that goes "A nearby neighbor is better than a distant relative," Wang said, adding in the face of a world that is becoming increasingly unstable and uncertain, the proverb, full of oriental wisdom, highlights the significance of their cooperation.

China-Japan-ROK relations develop further, regional peace and stability will be further guaranteed. Their cooperation deepens further, countries in the region will be better able to respond to various external challenges, Wang said.

Noting this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the global war against fascism, Wang stressed that only by holding correct perceptions of history can we better build the future.

Wang said China is willing to work with Japan and the ROK to establish a correct view of World War II history, uphold multilateralism, safeguard the core role of the United Nations in the international system, and continuously promote cooperation and make respective contributions to regional and world peace and prosperity.

