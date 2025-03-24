Home>>
Wang Yi meets Japan's national security advisor Masataka Okano
(Xinhua) 08:33, March 24, 2025
TOKYO, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission, on Sunday met with secretary general of Japan's National Security Secretariat Masataka Okano.
The two sides engaged in in-depth discussions on jointly implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and on comprehensively promoting the healthy and stable development of the China-Japan strategic relationship of mutual benefit.
They agreed to continue communication through the China-Japan high-level political dialogue mechanism.
