China, Japan can jointly promote, practice Asian values: Wang Yi

Xinhua) 10:21, March 24, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Yasuo Fukuda, former Japanese prime minister and former chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia, in Tokyo, Japan, March 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Chenxing)

TOKYO, March 23 (Xinhua) -- China and Japan can advocate the Eastern wisdom of valuing harmony and practicing empathy, and promote and practice Asian values, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Sunday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his meeting in Tokyo with Yasuo Fukuda, former Japanese prime minister and former chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia.

Wang expressed appreciation to Fukuda for taking the lead in Japan to endorse and support China's vision of a community with a shared future for mankind and for taking the lead in establishing the cultural exchange institution for an Asian community.

China and Japan are geographically close and share many cultural similarities and intertwined interests, Wang said.

"We hope that the Japanese side will work with China to maintain the political and public support for China-Japan relations, push for the sound and stable development of bilateral ties, and jointly promote peace, stability and prosperity in Asia," Wang added.

Fukuda said it is of great significance to deepen exchanges in various fields such as people-to-people, cultural and academic interactions between Japan and China.

He affirmed his commitment to promoting dialogue and cooperation, enhancing mutual understanding, and contributing to the improvement and development of Japan-China relations.

