China to work with Japan to comprehensively advance strategic relationship of mutual benefit: Wang Yi

Xinhua) 09:14, March 24, 2025

TOKYO, March 22 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Japan to comprehensively advance the strategic relationship of mutual benefit in accordance with the principles and consensus established in the four political documents between China and Japan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in his meeting with Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Noting that China and Japan have restarted the process of improving bilateral relations, Wang said that the four political documents between the two sides have laid the political and legal foundation for China-Japan relations, among which rules have been laid down on proper handling of historical issues and the Taiwan question.

China hopes Japan will establish a correct understanding of China, honor its promises on major issues of principle, eliminate interference, and promote the sound and steady development of China-Japan relations along the right track, Wang added.

For his part, Hayashi said Japan's position on the Taiwan question, based on the Japan-China joint communique in 1972, remains unchanged.

Japan is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China in various fields and looks forward to the fruitful results of the Japan-China High-Level Economic Dialogue held after a lapse of six years, so as to contribute to the sustained development of Japan-China relations and bring more benefits to the two peoples, Hayashi said.

