Japanese experts call for strengthening Japan-China ties

Xinhua) 10:17, March 28, 2025

TOKYO, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Following a series of recent high-level diplomatic engagements between China and Japan, Japanese experts highlighted that the improvement in bilateral ties has not come easily, stressing the need to maintain a solid political foundation, foster mutual trust, and expand cooperation across various sectors.

Building on the momentum of the diplomatic efforts, including the 11th China-Japan-Republic of Korea Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the 6th China-Japan High-Level Economic Dialogue, the two countries should work together to provide greater stability and certainty for the world fraught with challenges, they noted.

In November last year, leaders of the two countries reached important common understandings on following the four political documents between China and Japan, comprehensively advancing the strategic relationship of mutual benefit, and building a constructive and stable China-Japan relationship fit for the new era.

Maintaining historical awareness and political foundation is seen as essential for fostering trust.

Ukeru Magosaki, a former Japanese foreign ministry official, noted significant improvements in bilateral relations recently, urging more efforts to face history, look to the future, and maintain the political foundation of bilateral relations to solidify the positive momentum.

Hiroshi Shiratori, a professor at Hosei University, said that Japan needs to respect China's position, take China's concerns into account, and adhere to the one-China principle, "which will help maintain stability in the East Asia region."

In the rapidly evolving world, where unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise and economic globalization is facing setbacks, the international order is undergoing significant challenges.

Given their geographic proximity and economic interdependence, Japan and China's relationship extends beyond the bilateral level. Strengthening Japan-China ties will not only benefit the two nations but also contribute to regional and global stability, the experts noted.

In the economic sphere, the recent China-Japan High-Level Economic Dialogue in Tokyo resulted in 20 key agreements covering green development, environmental cooperation, and service trade.

Japanese business leaders who visited China in February expressed their commitment to increasing investment in China, recognizing the potential for deeper economic collaboration.

Cultural and people-to-people exchanges have also seen positive developments. Starting from Nov. 30, 2024, China has introduced a visa-free policy for Japanese passport holders, while Japan has expressed its willingness to further relax its visa policies for Chinese visitors, making travel and cultural exchanges more convenient.

The second meeting of a high-level consultation mechanism on people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and Japan was held in Beijing last year, where 10 important agreements were reached to promote youth exchanges, educational collaboration, sports cooperation, and entertainment industry partnerships.

Tetsuro Homma, executive vice president of Panasonic Holdings Corporation, underscored the need for more direct exchanges between Japanese and Chinese business communities.

"Many Japanese people still do not fully understand China's rapid development," he said. "I often tell Japanese business leaders that seeing China firsthand is more valuable than hearing about it."

Looking ahead, the Japanese experts see vast opportunities for collaboration between the two countries in technology, innovation, and economic development.

Shiratori said Japan can learn from China's rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and digital transformation to enhance its own technological progress. He also noted that Japan and China can exchange experiences in addressing aging population challenges, as both countries face similar demographic trends.

Hidetoshi Tashiro, chief economist of Japan's Infinity LLC., further emphasized that China and Japan should deepen cooperation in high-end manufacturing and emerging technologies, ensuring mutual benefits in the evolving global economy.

