Chinese delegation visits Japan for extensive exchanges

Xinhua) 09:11, April 01, 2025

TOKYO, March 31 (Xinhua) -- A delegation comprising officials from Chinese provinces and regions visited Japan, engaging in broad exchanges with Japanese local representatives.

From March 25 to 30, the delegation, led by President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Yang Wanming, attended the 2025 Kyushu China-Japan Friendship Exchange Conference and China-Japan Sister Cities Exchange Event.

They met with Japanese local officials, held discussions with key economic organizations in the Kansai region, and engaged in dialogues with the Japan-China Friendship Association, local friendship organizations, and young representatives.

The delegation also visited Panasonic Corporation and attended the touring performance of the Chinese dance drama Crested Ibis.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and expressed their willingness to enhance cultural exchanges and deepen practical cooperation at the local level, and contribute to the development of a constructive and stable China-Japan relationship that meets the requirements of the new era.

