Chinese delegation visits Japan for extensive exchanges
TOKYO, March 31 (Xinhua) -- A delegation comprising officials from Chinese provinces and regions visited Japan, engaging in broad exchanges with Japanese local representatives.
From March 25 to 30, the delegation, led by President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Yang Wanming, attended the 2025 Kyushu China-Japan Friendship Exchange Conference and China-Japan Sister Cities Exchange Event.
They met with Japanese local officials, held discussions with key economic organizations in the Kansai region, and engaged in dialogues with the Japan-China Friendship Association, local friendship organizations, and young representatives.
The delegation also visited Panasonic Corporation and attended the touring performance of the Chinese dance drama Crested Ibis.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and expressed their willingness to enhance cultural exchanges and deepen practical cooperation at the local level, and contribute to the development of a constructive and stable China-Japan relationship that meets the requirements of the new era.
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Japan, ROK economic, trade ministers pledge to deepen trilateral cooperation
- China-Japan friendship exchange conference held in Japan's Fukuoka
- Japanese experts call for strengthening Japan-China ties
- Commentary: More joint efforts needed to sustain positive momentum in China-Japan ties
- China, Japan can jointly promote, practice Asian values: Wang Yi
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.