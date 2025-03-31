China, Japan, ROK economic, trade ministers pledge to deepen trilateral cooperation

Xinhua) 08:13, March 31, 2025

SEOUL, March 30 (Xinhua) -- China is committed to high-quality development and expanding high-level openness, vowing to share opportunities with all nations, including the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Japan, said Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao here on Sunday.

Amid the downward pressure on the global economy, China, Japan and ROK, as major regional and global economies, have to make joint efforts to safeguard free trade and multilateral trading system, oppose unilateralism and protectionism, and advance regional economic integration, said Wang at the 13th China-Japan-ROK Trilateral Economic and Trade Ministers' Meeting held in Seoul on Sunday.

The trilateral meeting, focused on topics such as strengthening trade and investment collaboration and advancing regional and multilateral cooperation, was co-chaired by Wang Wentao, ROK's Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun, and Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yoji Muto.

At the meeting, the economic and trade departments of the three countries agreed to discuss accelerating negotiations on the trilateral free trade agreement, strengthen supply chain cooperation and dialogue on export control, deepen collaboration in digital and green economies, enhance local cooperation, and jointly foster a favorable environment for business collaboration.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)